Greene’s lead grows after recount, protest hearings begin in Columbus Co. Sheriff’s race

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recount of vote in the Columbus County Sheriff’s race expanded the margin of victory for Republican challenger Jody Greene.

After election night Greene led incumbent Lewis Hatcher, a Democrat, by 34 votes. Hatcher requested the recount after Monday’s canvass because the race was within a one-percent difference.

A recount that started yesterday morning and ended this afternoon shows Greene with 9,388 votes to Hatcher’s 9,351. The Columbus County Board of Elections voted to certify the 37-vote margin of victory.

But that does not mean the race is over.

As soon as the certification was done, the board began hearing protests to the election. Some people have called for a whole new vote after a delay in getting ballots to a polling place on Tabor City on Election Day.

