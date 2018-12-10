Columbus County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam after numerous reports

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to beware of any phone calls they get from people posing as sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office took to social media saying they have received numerous phone calls in reference to the scam.

“When they contact you, they advise you that you have a warrant for your arrest, that you must go to a local store and add money on a prepaid card, for example an iTunes gift card,” the Facebook post stated.

They say Sheriff Jody Greene and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will not contact you by phone if you have a warrant.

“Do not give these scammers your hard earned money,” the post stated. “Please share this information with your loved ones, especially seniors, as they are frequently targeted by these scammers.”