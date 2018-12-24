NC recruiters won’t disclose full offers to Amazon, Apple

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina taxpayers may never learn how much in tax breaks, free land and other giveaways business recruiters were willing to throw at tech giants Apple and Amazon to attract thousands of jobs to the Raleigh area.

Public records tracking the Amazon project and released by the state’s two corporate recruiting agencies exclude information on what was possibly the largest basket of corporate sweeteners in North Carolina history.

The state Commerce Department cited a law change requiring the withholding of the financial details since Amazon instead opted for a site outside North Carolina. The Raleigh-Durham region was among 20 finalists.

Internal documents suggest North Carolina recruiters may have offered more than $2.4 billion, more than either of the two sites for what ultimately was a project dividing 50,000 jobs.