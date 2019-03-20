Dancing in the street: Suspect busts a move after police chase

A police chase in California had an interesting ending when the suspect broke out into a dance while police had their guns drawn.

Three officers trained their guns on the driver as he backed away from the car on a shutdown roadway.

The suspect walked slowly away from the car with his hands up.The suspect then suddenly breaks out into the short dance routine.

Police say that the suspect led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from Sherman Oaks to Pacoima in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles.