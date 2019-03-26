2 earthquakes shake portions of North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — A pair of earthquakes has shaken portions of North Carolina, but no injuries or damage have been reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was centered about 5 miles east of Archdale shortly after midnight Tuesday. A USGS map shows the earthquake was felt as far away as the Charlotte area, 77 miles to the southwest and Durham, 69 miles to the east.

In addition, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported, centered nearly 7 miles southwest of Sylva and was felt as far away as the Tennessee border to the northwest and the Georgia border to the southwest.

The News & Record of Greensboro says people either heard a loud boom or slept through it.