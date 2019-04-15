Must-try Easter dessert recipes featuring beloved holiday candy

(ABC News) — Easter is the time of year when candy and sweets get thrust into the culinary spotlight — for adults and children alike.

Here is a roundup of some dessert recipes that make the perfect sweets to fill up Easter baskets, or serve at gatherings with family or friends this Sunday. You can also use make these recipes with your leftover Easter candy next week, to keep the festivities going.

Food blogger Christi Johnstone of “Love From the Oven,” shared this festive and colorful Easter sweets recipe featuring everyone’s favorite seasonal, springtime, marshmallow treats: Peeps. Johnstone has co-authored a cookbook, “Peeps-a-licious,” which solely features Peep-themed recipes.

Ingredients:

1 16oz package vanilla candy coating or almond bark

6 oz pink candy coating melts or color of your choice

6 oz yellow candy coating melts or color of your choice

6 pink PEEPS bunnies

6 yellow PEEPS bunnies

2 tbsp assorted sprinkles

Instructions



To make your bark, start by melting your candy coating melts in three separate bowls, according to the directions on the package.

Once melted, place large spoonfuls of melted candy coating onto a baking sheet that has been lined with wax paper. Use all of the candy coating, creating almost a patchwork of candy coating colors.

Using a knife, gently swirl all of the melted candy coating together. You do not want to over mix or the candy coating will turn orange; instead, gently swirl the knife throughout the candy coating.

Immediately press your PEEPS Marshmallow Bunnies deep into your candy coating.

Sprinkle assorted sprinkles over candy coating.

Chill for at least two hours than break apart by hand or with a knife. Pieces can be large or small, whatever works for your needs. Store in a cool, dry place.

Peeps Pudding S’mores Pies