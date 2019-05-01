Jonas Brothers tour coming to North Carolina this summer

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD/WWAY) — For the first time in nearly a decade, the Jonas Brothers will be touring in North America, and their tour will bring them to Raleigh.

The Happiness Begins Tour starts in August. One of the first engagements brings the Jonas Brothers to PNC Arena in Raleigh on Aug. 14.

In Raleigh, Jordan McGraw and Bebe Rexha will join the Jonas Brothers to entertain the crowd.

Tickets go on pre-sale Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. for fans who register here. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 10 at LiveNation.com