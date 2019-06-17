Wilmington golden retriever makes national news for unique talent

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — A golden moment for one Wilmington woman this morning whose singing dog got national attention on Good Morning America following a Facebook video that went viral.

Bleu is a joyful golden retriever that enjoys singing along to the chimes in the Boudreau’s Wilmington backyard. Owner Ana Boudreau says Bleu has been singing for about 3 1/2 years ever since she was a puppy.

“She started singing the wind chimes when she was a puppy,” Boudreau said. “She would just start when she was little, hit her head up against the chimes and start singing and she hasn’t stopped.”

Just recently, Boudreau decided to join the Golden Retriever Club on Facebook and that has made all the difference.

“It started where I posted the video not thinking anything of it and then maybe an hour later there were 10,000 views and the next day it was up to 80,000,” Boudreau said. “So, we just got caught up into it like ‘Oh my God she’s reaching so many people.'”

Boudreau says the video now has more than a million hits on social media. But, she says Bleu’s purpose has always been to lift others up.

“I started the Blue Ribbon Run 8 years ago when my sister passed away from colon cancer and another young mom also passed away from colon cancer,” Boudreau said. “We started a run called the Blue Ribbon run and when we got Bleu we named her Bleu for that.”

Boudreau says people from around the world have reached out to her saying the video of Bleu has put a smile on their face.

“Right now it’s been such a wonderful experience to see around the world right now people are watching her and it’s making them smile,” Boudreau said.

If you would like to see more of Bleu, check out her Facebook page ‘Bleu’s Colon Clues’ dedicated to raising colon cancer awareness.