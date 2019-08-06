Tillis would support anticipated bipartisan ‘Red Flag’ law

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The debate has been debate to find answers after more than 30 lives were lost senselessly to mass shootings this weekend.

The president himself spoke out Monday seeking political solutions to gun violence. This afternoon we asked our U.S. Senator what he would do.

The so called “Red Flag” law making headlines has been in the works long before the shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, came to the Cape Fear touring the local Veterans Affairs clinic. Tillis sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s a key legislative body that would be a stepping stone for any gun law to reach the Senate floor. It’s chair, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), announced that he is working with Democratic colleague Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) to draft a new “Red Flag” law legislation.

The “Red Flag” process allows law enforcement and family members to petition a court to temporarily restrict access to firearms by individuals deemed to pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.

“We’ve got to get members of both chambers on board,” said Sen. Tillis. “I’ve said to Sen. Graham I will do what I can to support and will support moving it out of the Judiciary Committee. We’ll have to stack up a committee hearing and move it onto the floor as soon as possible. If we have consensus before then I think we will agree to come and get it done.”

Tillis mentioned the fact that the Senate will not return from recess until September. He says if a consensus comes, there is a chance a “Red Flag” law could be introduced before then.