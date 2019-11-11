Principal starts ‘No phone, new friends Friday’ lunchtime tradition

‘No phone, new friends Fridays’ is a new tradition at one Iowa high school. Principal Janet Behrens started it this year.

She says she noticed students at the school with their heads down, looking at their phones. Instead, she wanted them to look at each other, and learn face-to-face communication skills.

Students like junior Page Weick say they’re seeing a difference. “Everybody enjoys it,” Weick said.

Students get a colored card when they walk in the cafeteria that tells them which table to take a seat at. The tables also have conversation starters.

“I think it’s fun, I like doing it,” said Sahara Kanke, a freshman.

It’s also a no phone zone.

