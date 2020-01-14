No voter ID required for primary election, Republicans push to appeal ruling

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Since a U.S. District Court judge blocked the voter ID law in North Carolina, state republicans have spoken out.

Republicans are pushing Attorney General Josh Stein to appeal that court ruling. A number of state senators have voiced their support of the voter ID in the 2020 elections.

Under this order blocking the voter ID law, the New Hanover County Board of Elections Chairman explains where things stand regarding the law.

“Right now, the judge in the Federal District Court has prohibited the implementation of the Voter I.D. Law. So there will be no voter I.D. required in the primary that comes up in March,” Thomas Pollard said.

State Republicans are pushing to require voter ID in time for the general election this fall.

The state primary election is March 3.