“Sordid history” cited as judge blocks NC’s voter ID law

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The federal judge who blocked the newest version of a voter ID law in North Carolina cites the state’s “sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression” as she ordered officials to not enforce the law in 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs’ decision was issued Tuesday and prevents North Carolina from requiring voters to provide ID. But Republican legislative leaders have asked North Carolina’s Department of Justice to appeal.

- Advertisement -

The federal court had advised last week that Biggs would formally block the ID requirement until a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and others is resolved.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)