Wilmington boy runs for 6 hours in backyard to raise money during coronavirus outbreak

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Seven year old Steven Burgess has been at home for several weeks with schools being out across the country. Like any kid he had been looking for a reason to get outdoors, all it took was seeing a story on television for him to find the perfect idea.

He decided he would run six hours in his own backyard to raise money for those that need it during this difficult time.

“It started out again as something fun to do and then I saw that he was pretty serious about it,”said Steven’s mother Eliza Burgess. “I decided well let’s share this to uplift some people, I just I’ve been blown away at the amount of people that have wanted to donate.”

Over 37,000 steps and many social media posts later, Steven has raised over $1,500. He says he had some extra motivation to keep those legs moving even if he was tired.

“I just wanted to raise money for the hospitals and vigilant hope,” said Burgess.

The family hopes this will show that anyone can help in these times, even if it means running a mini-marathon in your own backyard.

“I hope this inspires people to think about what they can do,” said Eliza Burgess. “I think the reason we had so much support was because people really do want to plug in and they want to encourage each other.”

Steven’s answer for finding a way to push through the six hour run was pretty simple.

“I just had faith in me and believed that I could do it.”

If you want to donate to Steven’s run you can email his mother Eliza Burgess at epb0905@gmail.com . The family says direct donations can also be sent to Vigilant Hope, Meals for Heroes, or Nourish NC.