What Did We Miss? Giant asteroid wearing “face mask” flies by Earth

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

A massive asteroid that flew past Earth looks like it’s wearing a face mask.

Magdalena University used a robot as a stand-in for their students at graduation.

Raduan Circus in Brazil performed their shows on Facebook Live.

