Judge wants more info on North Carolina prison conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state judge is demanding that North Carolina’s prison system provide detailed information about how it’s trying prevent the spread of the new coronavirus among offenders.

Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier ordered on Friday the information for a lawsuit that seeks to get released prisoners at high risk for COVID-19 and those near the end of their sentences. More than 600 offenders in the state prison system have tested positive for COVID-19.

State prison leaders have blocked visitations and limited prisoner movements and are allowing some inmates out of prison early to finish serving their sentence under community supervision.