Former UNCW student talks about double transplant due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman who last month became the nation’s first COVID-19 patient to undergo a double lung transplant says she woke up days later, unaware about the surgery and unable to “recognize my body.”

Mayra Ramirez, who is a former UNCW student, said that before she fell ill she was an independent, active person who moved from North Carolina to Chicago in 2014 to work as a paralegal.

Ramirez, 28, underwent the lung transplant on June 5 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

She didn’t wake up until mid-June. WWAY spoke with Mayra’s sister Kate in June.

She spoke to the media Thursday alongside Brian Kuhns, 62, of Lake Zurich, Illinois, who followed her as the second U.S. coronavirus patient to undergo a double transplant.