Well-known, award-winning cardiologist at NHRMC dies at 53

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A cardiologist at New Hanover Regional Medical Center known for his advancements in heart health has died.

According to an obituary by Andrew’s Mortuary, Hemant, “Henry”, Maganlal Patel passed away on August 3, 2020 at the age of 53.

In April of 2019, one heart patient ran in the recent 2019 Boston Marathon with the help of Patel. That’s why Patel received an award that granted him recognition nationwide.

“This certificate frame will be cherished more than my medical school diplomas,” Dr. Henry Patel of New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Cardiac Heart Associates said at the time.

This medical technology was a dream come true for Peyton Chitty in his search for a medical solution for a congenital heart defect that didn’t keep him away from the surf board or the track. Chitty tells the full story of how Dr.Patel transformed his life in a chapter of ‘Cardiac Athletes: Real Superheroes Beating Heart Disease’ to be released this year.

Patel is survived by his wife, Shital, son Drewv and daughter Macy and their family dog, Bentley.

Click here to read more from the obituary.