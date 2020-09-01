Since reopening, 3K North Carolina college students got coronavirus

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — At least 3,000 college students across North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since schools reopened in early August.

Roughly four in five cases across the state have come from UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University.

UNCW has reported four clusters at residence halls.

The spike in coronavirus cases prompted the three campuses to halt undergraduate in-person classes and move students out of their dorms as classes go fully online.

Dozens of private and public colleges in the state have wildly different standards for reporting coronavirus information and the state public health department cannot force the universities to turn over much of their data.