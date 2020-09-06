Crowds swarm Oak Island over Labor Day weekend

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A month after being devastated by Hurricane Isaias, Oak Island is seeing beach-goers return.

Yesterday was the first Saturday in over a month that all of Oak Island was open to visitors. Many people took full advantage of the access.

Crowds are expected to continue in Oak Island and other area beaches through Monday. But one Oak Island visitor said he has noticed larger crowds are not just at the beaches.

“The town has steadily started to pick back up,” Jake Cheafsky said. “I think people are coming down to enjoy the beach at the very least. Businesses are open, we try to support the local restaurants and get takeout when we’re down here.”