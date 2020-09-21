Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall late Monday

HOUSTON, TX (AP) — Parts of Texas and Louisiana are bracing for flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during a busy hurricane season.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Beta could bring up to 15 inches of rain and up to 5 feet of storm surge in some coastal communities.
Beta was set to make landfall along Texas’ central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday.
Flash flooding is possible in Arkansas and Mississippi as the system moves further inland.
Meanwhile, tropical storm winds and big waves battered Bermuda as Hurricane Teddy approached.