Brunswick schools to allow K-5 students to return for in-person learning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County school board has unanimously approved to opening all K-5 schools to 5 days of face to face instruction starting next month.

At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, board members also unanimously approved a maximum capacity of 48 students on K-5 school bus routes.

This decision comes one day after students made a partial return to the classroom. Students who are already doing the A/B plan will start Oct. 5.

The board will also allow families of students currently doing virtual-only learning an opportunity to opt-in for in-person instruction. Those students will be allowed to return to class on Oct. 20.

“There is no guarantee a student will have their same teacher if switching from full semester 100% Remote to 5 days face to face,” BCS wrote in a release. “A request form for elementary students to move from 100% remote to 5 days face to face instruction will be available soon.”

K-5 students who wish to remain full semester 100% remote learning will not be affected. At this time, middle and high schools will continue operating in their current status of A/B alternating days or full semester 100% remote learning per state mandate.

Last Friday, Gov. Cooper announced that public school districts and charter schools can choose to implement Plan A, full time in-person learning, for elementary schools (grades K-5) starting Oct. 5.