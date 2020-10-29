Lara Trump campaigns for father-in-law in Bolivia

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Lara Trump and Women for Trump made a campaign stop in Bolivia on Thursday afternoon, making another push to get people out to vote.

The Wilmington area native and wife of Eric Trump arrived in a Women for Trump bus to greet a crowd of supporters at the Brunswick County Republican Party headquarters.

This is Trump’s second visit to the Cape Fear in a little more than two weeks.

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Wilmington, and Ivanka Trump and President Trump himself have also made stops in the past few months.

Lara Trump believes women should and do support the president.

“You look at things like for single mothers doubling the child tax credit, that was a huge thing for single moms out there,” Trump said. “It’s been a little shocking actually to see on the other side how they really haven’t felt like they needed to get out and campaign, but we have taken it very seriously and North Carolina is a must-win state for us. It’s my home state, we were really proud of the win here in 2016.”

The only person from former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign to visit the Cape Fear is Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff.