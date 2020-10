CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Panthers running back Mike Davis described defensive end Charles Harris’ hit on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during a 25-17 loss to the Falcons as a “cheap shot.”

As Bridgewater was trying to scramble up the middle and avoid a sack late in the third quarter, he was kicked in the midsection by linebacker Dante Fowler and then took a shot to the back of his neck from Harris after landing on the ground.

Officials flagged both players and ejected Harris.