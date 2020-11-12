Cape Fear Student-Athletes onto the next level with signing day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It has been anything but a normal year for high school student-athletes across the Cape Fear, but today they had a chance to return to a sense of normalcy with something that have been working towards their entire lives.

Cape Fear Academy seniors Devon Cavanaugh and Liza Murtagh put their pens to paper this afternoon signing their national letters of intent. Cavanaugh will continue her education and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh playing women’s lacrosse. Murtagh is headed to the ACC as well. She will join the swim team at Boston College next fall. She says its been a long time dream of hers.

“This is really special, it’s something that I’ve been working towards kind of my whole life,” says Murtagh. “It’s always been in the back of my mind. I’ve always wanted to swim in college and continue at the next level. So, this is really awesome to kind of see my dream come true.”

Cavanaugh says with so much being unknown this school year it’s a good feeling knowing her career won’t be coming to an end anytime soon.

“With all the adversity this year I’m just super thankful to have like somewhat of a chance for the next four years to be able like to continue playing,” Cavanaugh says. “If I wasn’t you know I might not have this last senior year, but I’m thankful that I have the next four to look forward to. ”

There was another signing day up in the road in Hampstead on Thursday. It was a night to remember for Topsail High School senior Tyesha Williams. In front of her friends, family and coaches the Pirate outfielder signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Boston University.

Williams had her season cancelled last Spring when she was committed to Boston College, but at the end of the day it ended up being Boston University that felt like home for her.

“I just kept my options open with Boston University and they ended up becoming my decision,” Williams said. “I did it for myself and just going with my gut. Also, going with somewhere I thought I would be extremely happy.”

Her teammate Sydney Hartgrove also held a signing day on Wednesday. The Topsail softball standout signed her national letter of intent to continue her softball career at the University of Virginia.

Congratulations to all of the student-athletes. If you or someone you know has a signing day coming up you can email Sports Director Tanner Barth at tbarth@wwaytv3.com