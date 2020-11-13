Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta became a post-tropical cyclone Friday as it raced off into the Atlantic Ocean, having delivered heavy rains and gusty winds to the Carolinas after blustering across north Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta was moving closer to Europe, and yet another storm was brewing in the Caribbean Sea, where Tropical Depression 31 could get a name Iota later Friday or Saturday.

Forecasters warned that it could be near major hurricane strength as it approaches Central America late Sunday and Monday, following a path of death and destruction left by Eta last week. This has been an extraordinarily busy hurricane season.