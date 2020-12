(AP) — Home Depot will pay a $20.8 million fine for failing to ensure that the contractors it hires to perform home renovations follow lead-safe work practices.

The civil penalty announced Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency is the largest such penalty to date under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

- Advertisement -

The Atlanta company has been under investigation since at least 2017 for its lead practices.

Utah, Massachusetts and Rhode Island joined the EPA and will get a portion of the fine.