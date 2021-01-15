Full Court Press: January 15, 2021

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Another exciting week of high school basketball is in the books as eight Cape Fear area teams played on Friday night. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you all the highlights on this weeks full court press. Below, are this weeks final scores.
GIRLS
Croatan 41 , Heide Trask 33
Laney 46 , Topsail 36
Harrells Christian 32 , Coastal Christian 55
Wilmington Christian Academy 21 , Raleigh Christian 37
Whiteville 71 , West Columbus 24
St. Pauls 66 , South Columbus 6
BOYS
Whiteville 58 , West Columbus 45
Harrells Christian 49 , Coastal Christian 44
Laney 51 , Topsail 44
Croatan 54 , Heide Trask 76
St. Pauls 73 , South Columbus 29