‘Barney Miller,’ ‘Sanford and Son’ actor Gregory Sierra dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregory Sierra, who had memorable roles in the 1970s sitcoms “Barney Miller” and “Sanford and Son,” has died after battling cancer. He was 83.

Sierra’s widow, Helene, said Saturday in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the actor died on Jan. 4 in Laguna Woods, California.

- Advertisement -

Sierra’s breakthrough came in 1972 when he played the role of Fred G. Sanford’s neighbor, Julio Fuentes, on “Sanford and Son.”

He also earned major attention for playing Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on “Barney Miller,” which launched in 1975.