Report: Bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in North Carolina police force

APEX, NC (AP) — A study of a North Carolina police department found racial bias to be “deeply entrenched” with officers feeling comfortable making blatantly racist comments. The report on the Apex Police Department was released Thursday.

It found that officers made comments that were out-of-touch for serving the multiracial community southwest of Raleigh.

The report called on the department to undergo a two-day racial equity training for all leadership and police officer. It also called for appointing a diversity officer.

The study didn’t provide details of what had been said.

The Apex Town Council had called for the study last year amid a national reckoning on issues of racial justice.