North Carolina man arrested on firearm charge after trying to kill woman

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — Federal authorities say a North Carolina man has been arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after allegedly attempting to kill a woman.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, says in a news release that 36-year-old Errol Rahnell Taheim Baston of Winterville was arrested by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The charges stem from a domestic incident in which Baston reportedly held a woman against her will, repeatedly assaulted and choked her and attempted to drown her in a bathtub.