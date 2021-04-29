NCHSAA changes mask mandate for outdoor high school sports

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Changes are coming to high school sports that are being played outdoors this spring. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced a change to the current statewide mask mandate.

The NCHSAA says masks will now be optional for outdoor sports participants, which also includes officials that are working the games.

The state still recommends that coaches and players on the bench wear their masks when social distancing is not possible.

This new rule will go into effect on Friday night at 5:00 p.m. It will affect high school athletes participating in; baseball, softball, soccer, golf, and track & field.