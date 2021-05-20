WPD: Fare calls 911 after illegal taxi, rideshare service operator hits, kills teen girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released new details in Sunday morning’s deadly hit and run.

Police say there are two victims, the 17-year-old girl from Brunswick County who was hit and killed on MLK Parkway, and a man who was a passenger in the suspect’s van.

Police say that passenger was a fare and called 911 after the incident occurred. While he was on the phone with dispatch, one of the suspects took his cellphone, assaulted him, and would not let him out of the car.

WPD is seeking your help. If you received a ride Saturday night or early Sunday morning from Joseph Leopold Small Jr., 59, in a silver Town and Country Van, call police.

Police say that Small was not a legal Taxi, Uber, or a Lyft driver. He was operating his service illegally without the proper permits or inspections.

Small is charged with kidnapping, felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Rebecker Wilson, 69, who was also in the car with Small, is charged with armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.