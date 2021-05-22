North Carolina man charged with bail scheme

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused by state officials of bailing an inmate out of a Macon County jail twice using expired power of attorney paperwork.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says 59-year-old Carol Dean Moore of Sylva is charged with two counts of obstructing justice and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to the arrest warrant, Moore received $600 from the inmate for his bail bond services.

Macon County deputies arrested Moore on May 20. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 3. It’s not known if he has an attorney.