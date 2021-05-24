Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Police have arrested a man wanted in four killings across two states after a seven-day search in South Carolina.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Tyler Terry was found around 10:30 a.m. It says Terry was taken into custody with no more shots fired and the more than 300 officers searching for him were not hurt. They did not release any additional details.

Terry is wanted for two killings in South Carolina and two more during robberies near St. Louis, Missouri, this month. He had been on the loose since running from a car crash after firing on deputies on May 17.

