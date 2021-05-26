Law enforcement officers expecting lots of activity on waterways for Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies will be conducting safety checkpoints across North Carolina during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kick off the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign on Friday.

The goal of the multi-agency safety initiative is to reduce alcohol-related incidents on roadways and waterways of which both see increased traffic during the summer months.

“If your holiday includes drinking alcohol, make sure to designate a sober driver whether you’re in a vehicle or on a boat” said Lieutenant Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission. “Undoubtably, a designated driver will prevent alcohol-related incidents on the road and in the water and make everyone’s holiday weekend more enjoyable.”

Starting Friday morning, law enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of cars and boats on various bodies of water and highways.

In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08 or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

For more details about boating safety and regulations in the state, visit ncwildlife.org/boating or call 919-707-0031.