UNCW Baseball back in the CAA title game with win over Northeastern

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– Cole Weiss had three hits and drove in five runs as UNCW advanced to its sixth straight Colonial Athletic Association championship round with an 8-4 win over top-seeded Northeastern on Friday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks improved to 32-20 with the win while the Huskies, who will play the College of Charleston at 1 p.m. on Saturday, fell to 33-10.

Weiss tied his career-high with five runs batted in with four coming across the plate on a second inning grand slam that gave the Seahawks a 6-1 lead. It was his sixth home run of the season.

Adding three hits in the leadoff position was Brooks Baldwin while Matt Suggs and Taber Mongero chipped in two apiece.

UNCW starter Adam Smith (6-1) earned the win, allowing three runs on six hits over the course of six innings. Smith, who was a second-team All-CAA selection, struck out three and recorded eight ground ball outs.

Freshman reliever Ethan Chenault retired all eight batters he faced to notch his third save.

Max Viera and Jared Dupere each had two hits. Dupere, the league’s Player of the Year, belted his 19th home run of the season in the bottom of the first.

Spencer Smith had a two-run single in the sixth inning for the Huskies.

Kyle Murphy (6-1) suffered his first loss of the season, allowing six runs on seven hits.