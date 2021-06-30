New Hanover AD Moore retires after 20 years

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — Keith Moore’s last day (officially) affiliated with New Hanover High School will be Thursday.

He has been the AD for 20 years and graduated in 1983. He has been there for multiple state champion teams. He spent time at North Brunswick as well, where he won a state title as a baseball coach in 1996.

- Advertisement -

His father was also principle there for 15 years, both parents graduated from there and both of his kids will graduate as Wildcats.

He says his success has been a team effort.

“When you see the preparation put in by the coaches, the coaching staff, the student-athletes, to get to that point. You’re just so happy for them that all their hard work and dedication has paid off,” Moore said.

He says he will still be at school events, and a regular at sporting events like football and volleyball games.