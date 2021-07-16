Wobble in moon’s orbit to bring surge in flooding to most US coastlines in 2030s: NASA study

NEW YORK (CNN) — Coastal communities in the United States, be forewarned. A “dramatic” surge in high-tide floods is just over a decade away in the US, according to NASA.

The rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis, found a new study led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii.

Only far northern coastlines, such as Alaska’s, will get at least another decade’s respite because long-term geological processes are leading to these land areas rising.

