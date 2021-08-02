Laney hopes experience is on their side for 2021 season

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — Football is back at Laney High School. Monday, schools all over North Carolina hit the gridiron for the first official practice of the 2021 season.

Over 130 kids showed up for both JV and Varsity. Coach Luke Little is excited about his second year at the helm for the Bucs.

“We want to start out like we finished last year. We won the last two games of the year, JV went undefeated and we only lost about 12 seniors of last years’ team. We have about 8 or 9 starters back on both sides and look to carry that momentum over from the spring.”

Laney finished 2020 with a 2-5 record, but as coach said, won it’s last two games in a row.

Two high points for the Bucs spread RPO offense were receiver Connor Powe and running back Eli Rivera. Powe has D1 interest and put up 685 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“I’m gunna try and be the best receiver in the county again and go for 1000 yards this year. Last year we had a really slow start and we started to pick up toward the end of the season but we had a lot of young guys on the team so I expect this year to be a lot different. Everyone knows the schemes and concepts and things. So we should start things off with a win,” said Powe.

Rivera was a workhorse in the backfield last year, and averaged 120 yards per game rushing.

Laney’s first game in August 20th, and they participate in a scrimmage on the 13th.