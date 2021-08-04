New Hanover Wildcats ready to right ship after below average spring season

NEW HANOVER, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover Wildcats finished a football season with a record of .500 or worse for the first time in a decade in the pandemic-shortened season of the spring of 2021.

But with that behind them, the Wildcats are looking forward to competing at the top of the MEC, where they have been for all of Coach Dylan Dimock’s tenure.

“Last year we were all young. Sophomores, we had a couple seniors but we still went out and did out jobs. I feel like over the off season since last year we just got smarter,” said starting safety Gunner Robinson. Look for Robinson to be featured in multiple ways on the Wildcat defense.

While the offense was mainly powered by running back Razz Chandler, who rushed for 886 yards in their four games, according to Maxpreps.

Coach Dimock says to look for production by a committee this season.

“Bretham Barnhills our running back, we’ve got Caden Morden. Both good young guys. Both got to play a lot last year. Devin Pellum, he’s a wide receiver he’s been playing since 2019. We’ve got some young guys coming up from JV that I feel are pretty athletic.”

Pellum says the offense doesn’t need to do anything special to produce at the level he would like for the season.

“Just listening to the coaches. Buying in to what they are telling us. Keep working hard and keep grinding. I am expecting this year to build off of that and keep the energy and go out with a bang,” said Pellum.

The Wildcats open August 20th at Northside-Jacksonville.