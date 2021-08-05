Hoggard hopes tough schedule battle tests Vikings for deep playoff run

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — After winning the MEC again in the spring season, Hoggard thinks it can repeat.

“The sky is the limit,” said defensive assistant Tim Smith. “As long as these guys continue to come together we are going to be in a position to win a lot of games.”

Smith’s unit was stellar last season, allowing only 43 points the entire regular season. He thinks this new crew could be even more dangerous.

“We are fairly aggressive. We are pretty veteran as far as our D-line and defensive backs and with a young line backer core that’s very athletic,” said Smith.

That unit features many returners – but two stand out: Safety Jaxon King and defensive end Xavier smith.

“We just dominate. Dominate,” said the defensive end. “That’s all I can say. We just want to win. We go get it. And we eat.”

“We just play as one unit,” said the safety. “Everybody is brothers out here. Everybody does their job and that’s what allows us to hold teams to scores like 0 and 3.”

Offensively the team showcases three-year varsity quarterback Sam Jones, a three headed backfield tandem, and a punishing offensive line.

“We like to spread the ball around,” said Jones. “We like to give it to our playmakers. We also hand the ball off. We have 3 good running backs. We like to throw it around spread it around and just let the playmakers do their job.”

“We try to get a lot of different guys in the mix. We rely heavily on our offensive line and those guys take pride in the job they do.”