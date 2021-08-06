Leland Dixie Youth Ponytails get heroes welcome home from World Series

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Ponytails of Leland won the North Carolina state championship in back-to-back wins over a Brunswick team that had beaten them earlier in the year.

That spirit is what makes this team special.

Even though they went 2-2 at the World Series in Louisiana, they won the sportsmanship award – given to the team exuding the most sportsmanship.

As the team returned home Friday, the town of Leland showed out to Northwest Park to give them a heroes welcome. Leland fire and police led the parade.

Upon arrival, Coach David Thrift surprised the girls with World Series rings to commemorate their trip and their season.

He says to WWAY Sports, “Same time, next year.”