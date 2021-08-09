“The standard is the standard” West Brunswick Trojans hope to continue positive momentum after 2 straight playoff seasons

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WWAY) – Setting a culture is task any football coach looks to accomplish. But for Brett Hickman, a Trojan alum and former starting quarterback, it’s extra important.

“We really had special senior classes the last two years that have done things right on and off the field. Trying to reinforce cultural things,” said Hickman of his 2021 fall squad. “I think our intensity at practice is really high and our kids do a great job of it … we are having to pull up guys that haven’t played as large a role as you would hope to have from an experience standpoint coming back – but I really like our team and I really like where we are headed.”

- Advertisement -

A big part of that experience is star senior linebacker and Duke commit Carter Wyatt. Wyatt, who had over 100 tackles last season, says that his unit has been the bread and butter of the Trojan program.

“We’re a hard nosed football team,” says Wyatt. “We like to line up, run it down your throat. We play great defense around here. We are physical. We fly around to the football. That’s the MO around here. We play tough. We play hard. We play gritty. The standard is the standard.”

The Trojans have a 16-4 record after Hickman’s first year stint which produced a 5-6 record. Now, the team hopes to not only compete for an MEC title, but become a perennial powerhouse in the region. Wyatt thinks the Trojans can cement that status this year.

“Our ceiling is as far as we want to go. If we want to come out here and halfway do things in practice, then our ceiling is .500 but if everyone buys in and does what we are supposed to do and work the way we work, there is no ceiling.”

Offensively, look for the receiver trio of Jordan McCall, Avery Clemmons and J.J. Cobb to be producers. Cobb had 422 yards and 4 touchdowns in the spring and Clemmons had two touchdowns.

The Trojans will participate in a scrimmage on Friday against Wallace Rose-Hill and take on Carolina Forest for week one on August 20th.