Bladen County students will not have to wear masks in school this fall

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Schools Board of Education passed a motion in a 5-4 vote to not require students to wear a mask while in school for the upcoming school year.

During the meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson presented four options for the board to consider.

- Advertisement -

Board Member Tim Benton made a motion to adopt Option D which states that “Masks would be strongly encouraged for students and staff, but not required. All students and staff would be required to wear masks when riding a bus.”

Dennis Edwards seconded the motion.

Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards, Tim Benton, Alan West, and Roger Carroll voted in favor of the motion. Voting against the motion were Gary Rhoda, Vinston Rozier, Cory Singletary, and Glenn McKoy. The motion passed with five yes and four no votes.

This means students and staff in Bladen County Schools will not be required to wear a mask while in school. However, all students and staff would be required to wear masks when riding a bus.

The new mask-wearing policy goes into effect August 10 for the 2021-2022 school year.