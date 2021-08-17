Scorpions building character and football program in Davis’ fourth year

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — In Leland, the Scorpions are getting ready to make a jump in performance on the field. Off of it, Head Coach Bryan Davis remains constant about his mantra and his purpose.

“We are really strong on character. We are really trying to build some better men,” said Davis. “I know some people say that, but I truly believe it. That’s my purpose. That’s my calling. God put me on this planet to help teenagers evolve into young men that can handle all the stress of this crazy world.”

His players echo that sentiment, with their helmets reading “Be the one” on the back.

“We are all coming out here working every day. We have coach getting on us when he wants to get better and when we want us to get better also,” said Senior star defensive end Jaiden Granda. “He’s definitely been on the top of the list of people who have taught me everything … He’s been the one that’s been by my side the whole time.”

“I think that when we give our best effort and execute to our best ability. It will be a scary sight for defenses,” said senior left tackle Deshawn Perry.

Speaking of the offense, the team returns 8 starters. With dual 6’4 receivers on the outside in Caden Cook and Dachaune Green, a stout offensive line, and a running game featuring Jabril Dashiel and dual-threat quarterback R.J. Green, the Scorps have quite a bit of firepower to throw at defenses.

“If you got a small corner, we got a big receiver for that. If you have a big slow linebacker, we have fast slots and tight ends for that. And the option game, that will really mess up a defense right there,” said R.J. Green.

On defense, Coach Davis says the unit is young. But with leaders like 4-year varsity star Jaiden Granda, the unit can play good complimentary football with their offense.

“I like to lead by example. I hope they watch me, see what I do and I hope I impress them and show them the way Coach David has taught me for four teams. I feel the D line this year we have two returning another nose guard coming in it has definitely been awesome. Our linebackers are coming in they are young and athletic and safeties are learning.

Defensively we have a really good bond,” said Granda.

Coach does not like to use terms like “ceiling”. When mentioning the expectations for his current team, Coach Davis says with the hard work and dedication his team is showing, that he knows they can reach their goals.

“Our ceilings aren’t very high in the field house. I think they are about 12 feet that might be it … I don’t know. It’s very difficult – when you’re working with young kids. You can’t predict injuries, you can’t predict the weather. There’s so many things – just control what you can control,” said Davis.

The Scorps open the year at Whiteville on Friday the 20th.