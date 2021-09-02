Ida remnants pound Northeast with rain, flooding, tornadoes

NEW YORK (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the mid-Atlantic states with at least two tornadoes, heavy winds and drenching rains.

The storm collapsed the roof of a U.S. Postal Service building in New Jersey, left cars and roads underwater and sent garbage floating through the streets of New York.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia.

Other video showed water rushing through the Newark airport, which suspended all flights.

Thousands of people were evacuated after water reached dangerous levels at a Pennsylvania town nicknamed Flood City.

