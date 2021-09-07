Leesville Road reverses decision to force New Hanover to forfeit

NEW HANOVER, N.C. (WWAY) – Leesville Road has reversed its’ decision to force the NCHSAA to make New Hanover forfeit from this past Friday.

Coach Dylan Dimock also confirms the Wildcats will have a game this Friday against Fike at 7:00, as originally scheduled before this series of events.

Last week, New Hanover was originally meant to face Leesville-Road on Thursday, and the schools has inked the contract to play that game before the season started.

With the events at New Hanover high school last Monday, the Wildcats did not practice much during the week, and requested Leesville-Road move the game to Friday night, instead of the scheduled Thursday game. Both Leesville Road and New Hanover could not host a Friday game because of staffing issues, according to Leesville Road and New Hanover.

New Hanover, realizing they otherwise would not have a game, found an opponent who could play and host Friday night in Carolina Forest. The Wildcats drove down to South Carolina to play a game, while the Leesville-Road team did not play.

Leesville Road originally made the decision to enforce the forfeit based on their record and playoff aspirations:

“Without the forfeit, we would only have been able to play a 9-game season. Without playing the originally scheduled 10-game season, our opportunity to qualify for the playoffs or be seeded appropriately could have been impacted.”

Here is a statement from NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker:

“We are pleased that New Hanover and Leesville Road were able to reach a mutual agreement to declare last week’s scheduled game a no contest. We applaud the administrators at both schools for their efforts to reach this decision.”

Coach Dylan Dimock sent this text to Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt:

“We are excited to play. Kids have worked too hard to not have opportunities to compete.”