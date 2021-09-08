Team of the Week: Ashley Screaming Eagles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – After 1,029 days and 18 straight losses, The Ashley Screaming Eagles were victorious Friday night in a 43-26 win over Waccamaw.

While that might seem burdensome to his efforts to build this Ashley program, Coach Wilson Helms, his players and staff came to work every day with a stoic attitude: Don’t let the lows get you too down, and don’t let the highs get you too up.

“Just so happy for everybody who has been putting in work over the past few years and then all the adversity everybody had to deal with this past season. Just doing whatever needed to be done so that we could play football. Everybody – community, cocahes, players, everybody who has been a part of it. Just a great feeling.”

The Eagles were led by some new names, primarily sophomores Caleb Robles and Tyjhere Crudup.

Robles plays all over the field for the Eagles, but under center Friday had 150 yards of total offense with a very efficient 9 for 11 passing. Crudup had almost 200 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Coach Helms credits those two for helping expand the offense, instead of heavily featuring senior swiss army knife Jaxon Jones as the Eagles have in the past.

“It’s just allowed our offense to kind of grow and blossom a little bit,” said Coach Helms.

Coach joked, it didn’t take a special playbook or trick plays to secure the victory, but instead it was the consistency of doing things the right way all the time.

“We always talk about throughout the week of practice just execute. We focused on the plays at hand and tried to make fewer mistakes than the other guy. Everybody is going to go through adversity during the game and you gotta stay strong through that adversity even when things don’t go right you can’t pull apart and point fingers and I think our guys are buying in to that.”

The Eagles definitely faced adversity in this game, too. They led 28-12 at half, but Waccamaw closed the gap to 28-26 near the end of the 3rd quarter. But after scoring on the first play of the 4th, Ashley never looked back.

The Eagles will be out of action this Friday due to COVID-19 protocols, but hope to return to the practice field on the 14th.