Man arrested for splashing deputy with paint thinner

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has filed charges against a man after he splashed a deputy with paint thinner.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responding to a domestic dispute ordered the men to end their argument, but 26-year-old Derek Anthony Simmons picked up a small can of paint thinner and threw it at the car belonging to the person he was arguing with.

- Advertisement -

The news release says the paint thinner splashed into the deputies’ eyes, mouth, and nose.

Simmons was charged with assault on a government official and released from jail on an unsecured bond.