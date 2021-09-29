$570 million Powerball jackpot ranks as 8th largest in game history

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night has climbed to the 8th largest in the history of the game, offering a lucky winner $570 million.

A winner would have the choice of taking the jackpot as the $570 million annuity or as a cash payment of $410.1 million. If won, the $570 million jackpot would become the 8th largest ever.

“One of the winners of the Powerball jackpot that holds the No. 8 spot now was a North Carolina player,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Let’s hope that someone from our state takes home that jackpot again this time.”

The jackpot stood at $564 million back in February 2015 when a Brunswick County woman had one of three winning tickets. She became one of five people in North Carolina who have won a Powerball jackpot so far.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

In August, Powerball began offering a third weekly drawing on Monday nights. Drawings are also held Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Players can buy Powerball through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.